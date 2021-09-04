adplus-dvertising
Man critically hurt after stabbed by jealous 16-year-old during wake in Dagohoy

Man critically hurt after stabbed by jealous 16-year-old during wake in Dagohoy

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Man critically hurt after stabbed by jealous 16-year-old during wake in Dagohoy

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 21-year-old man was critically injured after he was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy out of jealousy during a wake at dawn on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rodel Cadenas, sustained a stab wound in his back which resulted in a spinal cord injury, said Corporal Berardo Turan of the Dagohoy Police Station.

Meanwhile, the underage suspect, a resident of Barangay Malitbog, Dagohoy, remained at large.

“Pag-abot sa atong kapulisan sa lugar naka dagan na so nag-conduct mi og hot pursuit mao karon gi sigehan pa namo og pangita wa g’yud namo makit-e og aha ni gatago-tago ron,” said Turan.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Turan, Cadenas was seen speaking with the suspect’s girlfriend, who is also a minor, during a wake at the house of one Victoriano Yana in Barangay Mahayag in Dagohoy.

This allegedly prompted the suspect to stab Cadenas from behind, puncturing his back.

“Anggulo ani mura’g love triangle ni kay based sa investigation na kaning biktima nakigstorya sa uyab sa suspect didto sa lugar na kuan, basin nagselos siguro paggawas sa bay gi lipot ni maong sa luyo nadunggaban,” said Turan.

Cadenas remained at a hospital in Tagbilaran where he was treated for his injuries.

Police meanwhile continued their manhunt operation against the minor.

“Atong gipaningkamutan na makakuha mi og info kung aha ni gatago-tago ron,” said Turan. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

68-year-old man arrested for raping 8-year-old granddaughter in Duero

A 68-year-old man who has been accused of raping his granddaughter when she was still eight years old in 2013…

Maid yields P170,000 shabu during PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday night seized shabu worth P170,000 from a house help during an anti-drug…

DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the alleged corruption at the provincial government after reports have reached the country’s…

Boholano lawyer lauds swift conviction of killer-cop

Boholano lawyer Roland Inting who was part of the prosecution team in the trial of dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca…

PNP seizes P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A composited police team seized shabu worth P136,000 and an unlicensed firearm from a 27-year-old man tagged by authorities as…

Man, 64, dies in two-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A 64-year-old man died while his wife was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a zigzagging motorcyclist who was…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply