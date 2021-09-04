Man critically hurt after stabbed by jealous 16-year-old during wake in Dagohoy











A 21-year-old man was critically injured after he was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy out of jealousy during a wake at dawn on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rodel Cadenas, sustained a stab wound in his back which resulted in a spinal cord injury, said Corporal Berardo Turan of the Dagohoy Police Station.

Meanwhile, the underage suspect, a resident of Barangay Malitbog, Dagohoy, remained at large.

“Pag-abot sa atong kapulisan sa lugar naka dagan na so nag-conduct mi og hot pursuit mao karon gi sigehan pa namo og pangita wa g’yud namo makit-e og aha ni gatago-tago ron,” said Turan.

According to Turan, Cadenas was seen speaking with the suspect’s girlfriend, who is also a minor, during a wake at the house of one Victoriano Yana in Barangay Mahayag in Dagohoy.

This allegedly prompted the suspect to stab Cadenas from behind, puncturing his back.

“Anggulo ani mura’g love triangle ni kay based sa investigation na kaning biktima nakigstorya sa uyab sa suspect didto sa lugar na kuan, basin nagselos siguro paggawas sa bay gi lipot ni maong sa luyo nadunggaban,” said Turan.

Cadenas remained at a hospital in Tagbilaran where he was treated for his injuries.

Police meanwhile continued their manhunt operation against the minor.

“Atong gipaningkamutan na makakuha mi og info kung aha ni gatago-tago ron,” said Turan. (A. Doydora)