2 million vaccine doses administered in Central Visayas in 6 months











CEBU CITY – The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Central Visayas region has breached the two-million mark in six months, the Department of Health – Region 7 (DOH-7) announced on Friday.

In a virtual presser, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said the four provinces in the region reported a total of 2,021,403 doses of vaccine administered as of Sept. 2, or since the rollout began in March.

The first doses administered reached 1,160,562 while the second doses are at 860,841, with Cebu province accounting for 73 percent of the regional tally.

Cebu province, including Metro Cebu localities, reported a total of 1,477,345 jabs (892,195 for the first dose and 585,150 for the second dose).

Bohol administered 276,265 doses, Negros Oriental has 210,639 doses, and Siquijor reported 57,154 doses.

This provincial capital tallied 279,534 doses while neighboring Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu Cities have 278,234 doses and 242,598, respectively.

If the momentum is sustained, coupled with efficient information drive in local government units, Loreche said Central Visayas region can reach its desired 70 percent population protection before the year ends.

“We are looking forward to having uninterrupted inoculation rollout and raising people’s enthusiasm to be vaccinated. We may be able to inoculate 70 percent of our eligible population before November. Let’s see if we can probably finish this by October then it will be truly an amazing journey for all of us,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Based on National Economic and Development Authority data, she said the region has 5,176,623 eligible population for inoculation, aged 18 and above. (PNA)