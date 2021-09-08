Ramiro expands, partners with PH’s top hospital operator











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Ramiro Community Hospital (RCH), the leading private hospital in Bohol, with a rich 46-year history, is expanding with the help of corporate partner Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc. (MPHHI), operator of the largest private hospitals and healthcare network in the Philippines, to meet the growing medical needs of the Boholanos.

RCH is a 118-bed Level 2 hospital in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, founded in 1975 by family patriarch Dr. Luther Z. Ramiro. Migrating to Bohol from his native Cagayan de Oro as early as in 1954, Dr. Ramiro first served as resident surgeon in Graham Memorial Hospital, then joined Bohol Medical Center in 1960, enroute to eventually take over its reins by 1971 with the help of his wife Dinah Lumain-Ramiro as Hospital Administrator. Four years later, the Ramiro couple was prodded by patients to put up its own family hospital. From a modest 10-bed facility, Ramiro

Community Hospital has since grown and established itself as a household name as the place to get the best medical treatment in Bohol. In March of 2020, just before the nationwide lockdown with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ramiro Family agreed to partner with MPHHI in operating and growing the hospital further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramiro children, led by Norman , announced: We are happy to launch our newly expanded 20-seat Dialysis Center & Business Office on the occasion of Mommy’s 93rd birthday!

This is just the start of other improvements we are doing to our hospital, to include expanding the Critical Care Complex, equipping the OR / DR Complex, upgrading its medical equipment and renovating other services to complete the facilities for the growing needs of our community. We thank Metro Pacific Hospitals for being with us in this journey in the Ministry of Healing.”

MPHHI Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan added: “We express our deep gratitude to the Ramiro family for welcoming us as partners in RCH. Together, we will work towards fast-tracking the completion of its ongoing expansion and renovation projects, and upgrading its line-up of medical equipment, to propel Ramiro Community Hospital to a stronger multi-specialty tertiary hospital to serve the growing population of Tagbilaran and its adjacent municipalities. In so doing, we hope to continue the vision of the late Dr. Luther Z. Ramiro and his late daughter, Audrey L. Ramiro, former RCH President, and perpetuate their legacies. It is just unfortunate that this pandemic has not allowed us to execute faster in the face of the more urgent needs under this new normal. I also convey my warmest greetings to Ma’am Dinah on the occasion of her 93rd birthday, truly another milestone to celebrate!”

RCH is the 17th hospital in MPHHI’s 18-strong and growing nationwide portfolio. From its maiden investment in Makati Medical Center in 2007, the network’s reach has now extended to 8 Metro Manila and 10 provincial hospitals. These are: Metro Manila (8): Makati Med, Asian Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, De Los Santos Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Marikina Valley Medical Center, and Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital. Luzon (4): Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital inTarlac, Sacred Heart Hospital of Malolos in Bulacan, Calamba Medical Center, Los Baños Doctors Hospital. Visayas (2): Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod, Ramiro Community Hospital in Bohol Mindanao (4): Davao Doctors Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City, West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga, and Manuel J. Santos Hospital in Butuan.

MPPHI’s network also includes 2 healthcare colleges, and 6 cancer care radiotherapy centers, and 1 central laboratory.

MPHHI was built around its Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan’s vision of bringing quality and affordable healthcare to Filipinos all over the country.