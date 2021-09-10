adplus-dvertising
1 dead, 2 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Valencia

1 dead, 2 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Valencia

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

1 dead, 2 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Valencia

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

One person died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national road in Valencia town on Tuesday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Vesper John Montenegro of the Valencia Police Station said victim Alphie Salingay, 33, a resident of the town, was given emergency medical aid at a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

“Na grabehan jud siya, pag responde namo didto unresponsive siya hantod sa pag-abot sa hospital unresponsive siya,” said Montenegro.

According to Montenegro, Salingay who was headed towards Dimiao and the other motorcycle which was at the opposite lane collided head on in Barangay Canduwaw Occidental at past 7 p.m.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He said Salingay tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him when both motorcycles slammed into each other.

“Pag overtake niya na-igo ni niyang motor na XRM opposite direction niya, medyo kusog-kusog mao na tong natumba ug naka sustain sila’g mga injury,” he added. (A. Doydora)

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle Christopher Paculanan, 35, and his passenger Leonita Batausa, 18, also sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for treatment of their broken legs. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

20-year-old man found dead in Dimiao

A 20-year-old man who was noted to have been addicted to popular mobile game Mobile Legends was found dead in…

Man drowns in river in Talibon-Trinidad boundary

A 42-year-old man who had just come from a fiesta celebration drowned in a river in Trinidad town. According to…

1 dead as tricycle rams parked SUV in Bien Unido

A 20-year-old tricycle passenger died after the vehicle rammed a parked SUV (sports utility vehicle) along a provincial road in…

27-year-old man drowns while spear fishing in Panglao

A 27-year-old man drowned while spear fishing in waters off Barangay Doljo, Panglao on Thursday morning, police said. According to…

4 hurt as wayward V-hire rams van in Balilihan

Four persons were injured after a wayward van-for-hire rammed an incoming private vehicle along a national highway in Balilihan town…

73-year-old Carmen woman commits suicide after mistakenly thinking she was facing arrest

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her room in Carmen town in an apparent suicide which authorities believed stemmed…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply