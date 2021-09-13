C. Visayas records over 100K Covid-19 recoveries











CEBU CITY – More than 100,000 patients recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Central Visayas, the latest Department of Health (DOH)-Region 7 bulletin said.

As of Friday, the DOH-7 reported a total of 104,319 patients tested negative of Covid-19, after days in isolation either at home or a medical facility.

Cebu City’s 34, 508 Covid-19 recoveries comprised 33 percent of the region’s tally of those who got better and survived since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

The 20,699 combined number of recovered patients from the neighboring highly-urbanized cities of Lapu-Lapu (11,025) and Mandaue (9,674) accounted for 20 percent.

Cebu province logged 27,349 recoveries or 26 percent of the regional total.

The data showed that 79 percent of the Central Visayas patients recovered from Covid-19 came from the Cebu island.

The remaining 21 percent were from Bohol (10,771); Negros Oriental (10,677); and Siquijor (315).

As of Friday, DOH data showed that the Central Visayas region has logged a total of 15,062 active infections.

Of this number, 28 percent or 4,213 patients are from the Cebu province, 25 percent or 3,786 are from Bohol, and 22 percent from Cebu City.

The other localities that logged more than 1,000 active cases are Lapu-Lapu City (1,285); Mandaue City (1,359); Negros Oriental (1,015).

Siquijor reported 62 active infections.

The region has 4,106 deaths due to coronavirus.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said while tallying the active infections each day matters to health authorities to determine the gains or challenges in the fight against Covid-19, the most important thing to consider are the imposition of containment measures to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus, adherence to the health protocols and to submit for vaccination.

“Kahit magbilang ng (Even if we keep counting the number of) Delta variants, but we don’t do anything to contain Covid-19, we don’t wear mask and shield, and we don’t go to the vaccination sites, it (counting the number of cases) would be useless,” she said. (PNA)