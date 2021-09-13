Ramos arrives in Bohol to face large-scale estafa charges











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Niño “Jed” Ramos, the suspect behind the massive multi-million investment scam arrived yesterday under tight security for the scheduled hearing after he will complete his quarantine.

Ramos is charged with large scale estafa by several of his investors.

Another batch of 31 businessmen and professionals, including politicians filed their complaints against Ramos who raked an estimated P300 million in the province. Ramos has been in hiding since his alleged investment scam was exposed earlier this year.

CIDG Bohol chief Lt. Col. Saturnino Estigoy has been leading the investigation here.

The CIDG filed a case on behalf of a complainant who in an affidavit narrated being “duped in his (Ramos) fraudulent scheme anchored on a “30 Days Investment” in which the member would “pay in” and with an unlimited amount the member would wait a period of 30 days for a guaranteed return of investment reaching 23% gain profit.

Authorities continue to encourage the other victims to come out in the open and file appropriate charges against Ramos.