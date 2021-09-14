adplus-dvertising
6 hurt in three-way vehicular collision in Sikatuna

3 hours ago
Six persons were hospitalized following a three-way vehicular collision along a national road in Sikatuna town on Tuesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Dorothy Elicot of the Sikatuna Police Station said a truck owned by the Alturas Group of Companies went wayward after one of its front tires burst causing it to swerve into the opposite lane.

The truck sideswiped a motorcycle then hit a delivery van which was transporting piles of eggs.

“Hing explode ang ligid sa driver side sa Alturas na Canter unya ni sideswipe sa motor ubja nabangga niadtong delivery van,” said Elicot.

All three drivers of the vehicles and three truck helpers, two from the Alturas-owned vehicle and one-from the delivery van, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

They were all conscious when they were rushed to a health facility, said Elicot.

Authorities are still waiting for a decision from the aggrieved parties as to whether or not file a case.

