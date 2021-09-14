adplus-dvertising
No Delta variant case in Guindulman, says MHO

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Guindulman has clarified that the resident of the town who was confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant contracted the disease while in Manila.

MHO chief Dr. Baltazar Liao on Tuesday said that there has been no detected Delta variant case in the town as of Tuesday.

“Wa namo na gipalista diri kay wa man na diri. Wa na mi magkuti ana pagkangan na wa diri. Og mo uli pa na diri, amo na na. Pero since tua sa Manila ngano mag problema man mi. Daghan na mi og problema diri pun-an pa gyud og wa diha,” said Baltazar.

In his daily online press briefer on Monday, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez reported that a seafarer from Guindulman contracted the Delta variant.

Lopez said the seafarer’s sample was extracted while in Manila and that the patient has already recovered.

“Cleared na sab hinuon kini siya, naka undergo na og quarantine procedures, didto na-detect iyang sample sa kaulohan,” said Lopez. (RT)

