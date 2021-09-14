adplus-dvertising
Woman, 20, dies after falling off cliff in Tubigon

8 hours ago
A 20-year-old woman died after she fell off a cliff and into a creek in Tubigon town following what was believed to have been a freak accident, police said.

According to Tubigon Police chief Major Robert Lucernas, the remains of Joy Pangan of Barangay Cabulihan, Tubigon were discovered in a creek in the village of Libertad on Friday last week.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Pangan was sitting on the edge of the cliff when a soft portion of the soil eroded causing her to fall into the shallow creek.

“Posibli na naglingkod adtong naay portion na babaw unya murag naay na unlod na portion kay humok na yuta, so didto nahulog sa dapit sa mabaw-mabaw na tubig,” said Lucernas.

He added that just hours prior to the discovery of her remains, Pangan left her house following a disagreement with her family.

“Nilakaw diay to kay murag wa nagkasinabot sa iyang pamilya moa gisunod sa ginikanan ug uyab na laki adto, ilang gipangita kay nawa man,” said Lucernas.

There were no indications of foul play behind Pangan’s death based on the police’s initial probe and the findings of the municipal health officer.

She died of head injuries sustained after falling off the cliff, said Lucernas. (ad)

