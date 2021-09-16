adplus-dvertising
Contractor survives ambush outside Baclayon subdivision

Contractor survives ambush outside Baclayon subdivision

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Contractor survives ambush outside Baclayon subdivision

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A contractor survived an ambush by a still unidentified gunman outside a subdivision in Baclayon town on Tuesday night.

Baclayon police chief Captain Jerrel Darunday said Niel Jose Velga, a resident of Tagbilaran City, was driving his Ford Raptor and had just exited a subdivision in Barangay Montaña when the assailant repeatedly shot at the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The victim attended a blessing of a home inside the subdivision prior to the premeditated attack.

“Ambush gyud ang nahitabo kay gi-atngan gyud siya,” said Darunday.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Velga sustained a single gunshot wound in his hand and was still able to speed away on board his pickup truck until he chanced upon an ambulance which took him to a hospital.

“Ang sakyanan sa biktima diri na narecover sa Barangay Taguihon kay naka sugat siya og ambulansya sa Baclayon, nagpatabang siya,” said Darunday.

Meanwhile, the gunman fled on board a motorcycle which was driven by an also unidentified person.

“Isa ra gyuy nipusil pero naay usa na getaway driver na maoy gisakyan sa shooter,” said Darunday.

According to Darunday, the vehicle’s windshield and driver’s side window were both broken due to the gun attack.

Police found four spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol, he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Investigators were still clueless as to the motive and suspects behind the attack but they were set to interview the victim and get more information. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP turns over P25 million shabu to PDEA for destruction in Cebu

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Crime Laboratory on Tuesday turned over P25 million worth of crystal meth, or locally…

Ramos arrives in Bohol to face large-scale estafa charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Niño “Jed” Ramos, the suspect behind the…

Live-in couple yields P1-million shabu in Tagbilaran buy-bust

A composite law enforcement team seized shabu worth over P1 million from a live-in couple during a drug sting in…

68-year-old man arrested for raping 8-year-old granddaughter in Duero

A 68-year-old man who has been accused of raping his granddaughter when she was still eight years old in 2013…

Man critically hurt after stabbed by jealous 16-year-old during wake in Dagohoy

A 21-year-old man was critically injured after he was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy out of jealousy during a…

Maid yields P170,000 shabu during PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday night seized shabu worth P170,000 from a house help during an anti-drug…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply