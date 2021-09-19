Tagbilaran pushes through with vaccine purchase











The city government purchased P9 million worth of vaccines as a backup supply if the arrival of vaccines slows down.

Mayor Baba Yap told the Chronicle yesterday that it already sent its Purchase Order to Astra Zeneca to buy some 12,500 doses of vaccines.

This as the city projects to hit its herd immunity by November this year.

The city mayor said the projection of the city government is in line with its relentless efforts to vaccinate the majority of its city residents. In fact, massive vaccination continues tomorrow in the city’s barangays.

Mayor Yap is endless in his appeal through the media and social media for residents to get vaccinated. In his campaign spiel, he always debunks false allegations insinuating dangers once a person gets vaccinated.

Mayor Yap said that of the 83 deaths in the city, not one was fully vaccinated.

He expressed disgust why people can not realize that even doctors and nurses who are in the medical field have already been vaccinated.

“If there is a sector to question the effects of the vaccination, it could have been these doctors and nurses,” Yap stressed.

But since they were among the first to get vaccinated, then we should be confident that there is nothing wrong and danger to get vaccinated.

PROVINCE NOT

BUYING VACCINES

The provincial government is taking another direction on how to spend its allocation to fight COVID 19.

Instead of allocating a budget to buy vaccines, Gov. Art Yap announced that the P100 million allotted for COVID expenses will be earmarked to buy equipment and other vital matters needed like oxygen.

Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol IATF categorically said he finds it substantial the arrival of vaccines in the province citing the strong linkages of the governor to national leaders manning this pandemic like Sec. Galvez and Sec. Dizon as well as DOT Sec. Puyat.

ONLY 17% IS

VACCINATED

As of yesterday, only 17% of those supposed to be vaccinated got their full doses which is way below considering the time spent since Day 1 of the vaccination in the province.

Of the 961,871 persons targeted for vaccination in the province, only 167,008 or 17% got fully vaccinated.

The rest awaits when doses of the vaccines will arrive in the province.