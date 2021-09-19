adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran pushes through with vaccine purchase

Tagbilaran pushes through with vaccine purchase

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Tagbilaran pushes through with vaccine purchase

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The city government purchased P9 million worth of vaccines as a backup supply if the arrival of vaccines slows down.

Mayor Baba Yap told the Chronicle yesterday that it already sent its Purchase Order to Astra Zeneca to buy some 12,500 doses of vaccines.

This as the city projects to hit its herd immunity by November this year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The city mayor said the projection of the city government is in line with its relentless efforts to vaccinate the majority of its city residents. In fact, massive vaccination continues tomorrow in the city’s barangays.

Mayor Yap is endless in his appeal through the media and social media for residents to get vaccinated. In his campaign spiel, he always debunks false allegations insinuating dangers once a person gets vaccinated.

Mayor Yap said that of the 83 deaths in the city, not one was fully vaccinated.

He expressed disgust why people can not realize that even doctors and nurses who are in the medical field have already been vaccinated.

“If there is a sector to question the effects of the vaccination, it could have been these doctors and nurses,” Yap stressed.

But since they were among the first to get vaccinated, then we should be confident that there is nothing wrong and danger to get vaccinated.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

PROVINCE NOT

 ADVERTISEMENT 

BUYING VACCINES

The provincial government is taking another direction on how to spend its allocation to fight COVID 19.

Instead of allocating a budget to buy vaccines, Gov. Art Yap announced that the P100 million allotted for COVID expenses will be earmarked to buy equipment and other vital matters needed like oxygen.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol IATF categorically said he finds it substantial the arrival of vaccines in the province citing the strong linkages of the governor to national leaders manning this pandemic like Sec. Galvez and Sec. Dizon as well as DOT Sec. Puyat.

ONLY 17% IS

 ADVERTISEMENT 

VACCINATED   

As of yesterday, only 17% of those supposed to be vaccinated got their full doses which is way below considering the time spent since Day 1 of the vaccination in the province.

Of the 961,871 persons targeted for vaccination in the province, only 167,008 or 17% got fully vaccinated.

The rest awaits when doses of the vaccines will arrive in the province.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol businessmen’s group conducts vaccination

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry,…

Bohol records steep drop in dengue cases

Bohol continued to record a significant decline in the number of dengue cases marking a whopping 95.5 percent drop this…

No Delta variant case in Guindulman, says MHO

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Guindulman has clarified that the resident of the town who was confirmed to have…

C. Visayas records over 100K Covid-19 recoveries

CEBU CITY – More than 100,000 patients recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Central Visayas, the latest Department of Health…

Delta variant-stricken Carmen resident not in Bohol, town doc says

The top physician of the Carmen local government unit (LGU) on Wednesday clarified that the resident of the town who…

San Miguel eyes MECQ as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The local government unit of San Miguel is set to appeal to national authorities to place the municipality under Modified…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply