Limit movement, Yap urges Boholanos as COVID-19 cases surge further

Amidst the continued increase in the number of Covid-19 victims, Gov. Art Yap issued Friday a strongly worded call for the Boholanos to “limit their movement” especially now that the province is under Alert Level 4.

During his weekly virtual press conference, Yap said “the carriers of the virus are those people who are always moving around.”

“Ang tao nga sige ang lakaw, siya ang mahimong carrier. So, number 1, i-limit nato ang movement, kini ang hinungdan nganong nagpagawas ta nang executive order pattern as per GCQ heightened restrictions,” the governor stressed.

He continued by saying “the virus has no feet. Wala nay tiil ang virus.”

The statement of the governor came even as he has been the object of criticisms on his frequent visitation to the barangays for the reason that he wants to be present in the distribution of relief assistance to the people in the towns and barrios.

He justifies his barangay visitation to the fact that he is not the type of governor who would just stay inside his air-conditioned room.

First, he said is to control the movement of people.

“Kinahanglan ma-control nato ang lihok sa atuang mga kaigsuonan, magpabilin, magpujo ta sa atong mga balay, magpabilin ta sa atong katilingban.,” (limit the movement of the people by just staying at home and stay put on where we are in the community).

Second, he said “likayan muna nato ang pagsuroy, ang movement around the community even kung, estudyohan nato ang sitwasyon sa kaulohan at this point in time nga taas-taas ang mga kaso nila, they are limiting the movement of people.”