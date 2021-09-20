adplus-dvertising
Man dies in Anda vehicular accident

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a tree in Anda town.

Staff Sgt. Teofilo Barrete of the Anda Police Station said victim Miguel Abella of Guindulman town sustained severe head injuries leading to his instantaneous death.

According to Barrete, the victim was on his way home to Guindulman from work when he figured in the accident on Friday night last week.

 “Padung ni siya uli pagawas sa Anda, ura’g nakainom unya wa ka-control sa manubila mao nabangga siya didto sa kahoy,” said Barrete.

Abella was believed to have been travelling at high speed prior to slamming into the gmelina tree.

“Tungod sa kakasog sa iyang impact, naigo iyang ulo maong dead on the spot,” he added.

The victim was likely not wearing helmet during the incident based on the injuries he sustained.

No protective headgear was also seen at the site of the crash. (AD)

