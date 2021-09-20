Pedestrian dies after hit by LGU rescue vehicle in Talibon











A 28-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by an emergency vehicle of the Talibon local government unit while he was crossing a national highway in Barangay Bagacay, Talibon.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Luigi Gabisan of the Talibon Police Station, victim Christopher Torreon, 28, sustained multiple injuries after he was hit by the Toyota Hilux driven by one George Cajes and owned by the town’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

“Nilabang og kalit ni unya gidudahan na hubog, na-igo sa bumper. Nalugpot siguro ni siya,” said Gabisan.

Authorities believed that the vehicle may have been travelling at a high speed which may have prevented the driver from slowing down or stopping prior to impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabisan added that Cajes rushed Torreon to a nearby hospital but the victim was declared dead on arrival.

According to Talibon MDRRMO chief Vladimir Avenido, the office’s vehicle had just picked up an overseas Filipino worker from the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao during the incident.

Avenido said the victim’s family and the LGU reached an amicable settlement. (A. Doydora)