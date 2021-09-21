2 persons die in four-vehicle collision in Albur











Photo: via Lawrence Arat

Two persons died and two others were injured when four vehicles collided along a national road in Alburqurquerque town on Sunday night.

Corporal Alfred Sarigumba of the Alburquerque Police Station said a Tagbilaran City-bound Mitsubushi Montero plowed three vehicles when it swerved to the opposite lane as it attempted to overtake a van in Barangay Eastern Poblacion.

The sports utility vehicle which was driven by one Reno Mullie, 31, of Tagbilaran City first slammed into a tricycle then rammed a trailing motorcycle and Toyota Innova.

“Kaning tricycle, motor ug Innova gikan ni sila’g Tagbilaran gasunod padung sa direction sa Loay unya kaning Montero misugat gikan og Jagna unya mi-overtake, mao ning abot sa pikas lane,” said Sarigumba.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle identified as Ariel Barmonte, 18, and Eden Cruz, 43, both residents of Maribojoc were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Mullie and a passenger of the tricycle, identified only by authorities as Mary May, 21, sustained minor injuries.

Other passengers of the tricycle and those on board the Innova were unharmed.

According to Sarigumba, Mullie was placed under police custody.

He was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide, physical injury and damage of property. (A. Doydora)