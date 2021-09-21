adplus-dvertising
2 persons die in four-vehicle collision in Albur

2 persons die in four-vehicle collision in Albur

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

2 persons die in four-vehicle collision in Albur

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Lawrence Arat

Two persons died and two others were injured when four vehicles collided along a national road in Alburqurquerque town on Sunday night.

Corporal Alfred Sarigumba of the Alburquerque Police Station said a Tagbilaran City-bound Mitsubushi Montero plowed three vehicles when it swerved to the opposite lane as it attempted to overtake a van in Barangay Eastern Poblacion.

The sports utility vehicle which was driven by one Reno Mullie, 31, of Tagbilaran City first slammed into a tricycle then rammed a trailing motorcycle and Toyota Innova.

“Kaning tricycle, motor ug Innova gikan ni sila’g Tagbilaran gasunod padung sa direction sa Loay unya kaning Montero misugat gikan og Jagna unya mi-overtake, mao ning abot sa pikas lane,” said Sarigumba.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle identified as Ariel Barmonte, 18, and Eden Cruz, 43, both residents of Maribojoc were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Mullie and a passenger of the tricycle, identified only by authorities as Mary May, 21, sustained minor injuries.

Other passengers of the tricycle and those on board the Innova were unharmed.

According to Sarigumba, Mullie was placed under police custody.

He was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide, physical injury and damage of property. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Pedestrian dies after hit by LGU rescue vehicle in Talibon

A 28-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by an emergency vehicle of the Talibon local government unit while he…

Man dies in Anda vehicular accident

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a tree in Anda town. Staff Sgt. Teofilo Barrete…

6 hurt in three-way vehicular collision in Sikatuna

Six persons were hospitalized following a three-way vehicular collision along a national road in Sikatuna town on Tuesday morning. Staff…

Woman, 20, dies after falling off cliff in Tubigon

A 20-year-old woman died after she fell off a cliff and into a creek in Tubigon town following what was…

1 dead, 2 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Valencia

One person died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national road in…

20-year-old man found dead in Dimiao

A 20-year-old man who was noted to have been addicted to popular mobile game Mobile Legends was found dead in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply