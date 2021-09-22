Man, 19, arrested for raping minor in Getafe











A 19-year-old man was arrested by police in Getafe town for allegedly raping a minor whose family found out of the sex assault after she got pregnant.

Corporal Roel Botero of the Getafe Police Station said operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group and municipal police collared Aparilla near his residence in Barangay Saguise on Tuesday morning.

He was apprehended by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Pergamino, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 52 in Talibon, on September 14, 2021.

According to Corporal Mary Jean Cagata of the Getafe police’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk, Aparilla has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, his friend’s girlfriend, following a drinking spree and a karaoke party on September 20, 2020.

During the incident, Aparilla was supposed to take the victim, who was then intoxicated, to her home on a motorcycle but he allegedly took her to a secluded area near the Oana Dam in Barangay San Jose, Getafe.

“Ang barkada sa suspect uyab sa biktima. Naka-inom, nag videoke. Nakainom anag babaye maong gipahimuslan kay hubog na. Nahitabo ni duol sa balay sa biktima kay mura’g gihatod siya unya wala gilahos didto sa ilahanag balay, gida og laing direksyon ,” said Cagata.

However, the victim only admitted in January this year that she was raped after her parents had noticed that she was pregnant, prompting them to file a complaint against the suspect in the same month.

The victim had already given birth to a boy in August this year, said Cagata.

Meanwhile, Aparilla emained under police custody pending the release of a commitment order against him.

No bail was set for his temporary liberty as rape is a non-bailable offense. (A. Doydora)