3250 vials of Sputnik V 2 arrive in Bohol











Some 3,250 vials containing 7,040 doses of Sputnik V’s Component II, which have long been awaited by tourism workers who received the first component three months ago, arrived in Bohol on Wednesday, an official of the Bohol Tourism Office (BTO) said.

According to BTO standard policy officer Joanne Pinat, some 4,990 tourism workers who were jabbed with the first component in June will be inoculated with their second dose starting September 25, 2021.

The inoculation drive will be held at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao on the first day and in various other locations in the following week.

Pinat said vaccinations will also be carried out at the Bohol Wisdom School Gym in Tagbilaran City on September 27 and 28 and the Modala Resort in Panglao from September 29 to October 2.

All the other recipients of the first component who are not under the tourism industry will also get a share of the second component shipment.

“Tanan na nakadawat og Sputnik vaccine for dose one kompleto na og [allocation] sa Component II apil ang mga sa LGUs under sa lain-laing priority sectors,” said Pinat.

In June, the provincial government and the Department of Tourism launched in Bohol the first vaccination campaign for tourism workers in the country.

The initiative was launched as part of efforts to revive the country’s slumping tourism industry. (R. Tutas)