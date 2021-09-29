20-year-old perishes after motorcycle hits trailer truck in Loay











A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit the rear end of a trailer truck which was transporting cement along a national road in Loay town at dawn on Tuesday.

The fatality, identified as Johnny Lord Budiongan, a resident of Loay, died on the spot, said Corporal Felix Cajaro of the Loay Police Station.

According to Cajaro, Budiongan was trailing the truck and was about to overtake the vehicle when the collision happened.

“Gasunod ni sila padung sa Lila, kini si Budiongan padung mo overtake pero dihay kahinagbo so bale ni balik siya sa iyang lane samtang kusong iyang dagan mao mi sango siya sa likod sa prime mover,” said Cajaro.

Budiongan hit the iron fender of the truck causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle and sustain head injuries.

“Nilagpot ni siya, nakabutang diri sa blotter na kusog iyang speed,” said Cajaro.

Cajaro added that Budiongan had with him a helmet but did not wear the headgear during the incident based on statements from witnesses.

Meanwhile, Marlon Tardeo, 41, who was driving the truck was released from police custody.

Budiongan’s family had no intent of pressing charges considering that he was at fault in the collision. (A. Doydora)