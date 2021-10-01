Man found dead in Guindulman rice field











A 42-year-old man believed to have been suffering from a mental condition was found dead beside a secluded rice paddy in Guindulman town.

Major Erenieto Feniza, chief of the Guindulman Police Station, identified the fatality as Eric Cahulogan, a resident of Barangay Mayuga.

According Feniza, Cahulogan’s body had started to decompose when it was found on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believed that Cahulogan who was noted to have been suffering from multiple ailments died of natural cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wa kuno toy kaon-kaon unya daghan na pud tong sakit gipangbati,” he said.

Cahulogan’s family told authorities that it was normal for him to go out of the house without telling anyone but that time, he did not return prompting them to search for him.

“Mo kalit raman na og lakaw kuno, kadto rang higayuna wa na mo balik,” said Feniza.

Meanwhile, an assessment of Cahulogan’s remains indicated that there was no foul play behind his death.

Cahulogan’s body has been turned over to his family who decided to immediately buried him. (AD)