adplus-dvertising
Man found dead in Guindulman rice field

Man found dead in Guindulman rice field

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Man found dead in Guindulman rice field

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 42-year-old man believed to have been suffering from a mental condition was found dead beside a secluded rice paddy in Guindulman town.

Major Erenieto Feniza, chief of the Guindulman Police Station, identified the fatality as Eric Cahulogan, a resident of Barangay Mayuga.

According Feniza, Cahulogan’s body had started to decompose when it was found on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believed that Cahulogan who was noted to have been suffering from multiple ailments died of natural cases.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Wa kuno toy kaon-kaon unya daghan na pud tong sakit gipangbati,” he said.

Cahulogan’s family told authorities that it was normal for him to go out of the house without telling anyone but that time, he did not return prompting them to search for him.

“Mo kalit raman na og lakaw kuno, kadto rang higayuna wa na mo balik,” said Feniza.

Meanwhile, an assessment of Cahulogan’s remains indicated that there was no foul play behind his death.

Cahulogan’s body has been turned over to his family who decided to immediately buried him. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran warehouse fire leaves P1 million damages

A fire which broke out at midday on Thursday completely gutted a warehouse of an electronics store in Tagbilaran City,…

More teachers get Covid vax in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY – More teachers and non-teaching personnel in Region 7 (Central Visayas) have submitted themselves for inoculation against coronavirus disease…

DepEd-7 assures safe holding of limited face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY – The head of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Region 7 (Central Visayas) on Monday assured that minimum…

Tagbilaran eyes herd immunity by November

Tagbilaran City may achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by the end of November this year, eight months after the first…

No need for COVID-19 testing during filing of COCs, says Comelec Bohol

Aspiring candidates of a local post do not need to undergo COVID-19 testing for the filing of their certificates of…

Sáyot (Fatigued; Exhausted)

Proem Sáyot is a Sugboánon Bisayan word that can best describe the situation of the world today. It is a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply