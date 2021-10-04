Two ‘dealers’ nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Panglao drug bust











Law enforcement agents seized shabu worth P340,000 during a sting operation in Panglao town on Saturday night.

Joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the various police units allegedly seized the illegal drugs from Romel Gulayan, 40, and Jomar Bongo, 23, during the buy bust operation in Barangay Danao.

In a report, police said they collared both men after they allegedly sold shabu to an undercover agent.

The operatives then allegedly found a total of 50 grams of shabu from Gulayam amd Bongo.

According to authorities, the seized drugs were estimated to be worth P340,000 or P6800 per gram.

Both men were placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them.

They will be facing charges for violations against Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.