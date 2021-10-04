adplus-dvertising
Two ‘dealers’ nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Panglao drug bust

Two ‘dealers’ nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Panglao drug bust

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Two ‘dealers’ nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Panglao drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Law enforcement agents seized shabu worth P340,000 during a sting operation in Panglao town on Saturday night.

Joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the various police units allegedly seized the illegal drugs from Romel Gulayan, 40, and Jomar Bongo, 23, during the buy bust operation in Barangay Danao.

In a report, police said they collared both men after they allegedly sold shabu to an undercover agent.

The operatives then allegedly found a total of 50 grams of shabu from Gulayam amd Bongo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to authorities, the seized drugs were estimated to be worth P340,000 or P6800 per gram.

Both men were placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them.

They will be facing charges for violations against Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

P374,000 shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Authorities seized P374,000 worth of shabu from a man deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug campaign during a…

Ex-US soldier tagged as Bohol’s top 5 drug personality yields guns, shabu in Tagbilaran raid

A former US Army sergeant who is listed as the top five drug personality in Bohol by the Philippine Drug…

P680k shabu seized from HVI in Tagbilaran drug bust

A drug offender who was recently released from jail after entering into a plea bargaining agreement was again arrested for…

Man in PDEA watchlist falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man listed in the watchlist of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was arrested by law enforcement agents in…

Man, 19, arrested for raping minor in Getafe

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police in Getafe town for allegedly raping a minor whose family found out of…

Tricycle driver arrested for punching female traffic enforcer in Tagbilaran

A tricycle driver was arrested for allegedly punching a female enforcer of the Tagbilaran City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) who…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply