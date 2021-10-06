Calape chief surrenders to Bohol PNP after accused of shooting teen

adplus-dvertising
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

The chief of police of Calape has surrendered to authorities after he was accused of shooting an 18-year-old man along a national highway in Tagbilaran City on Sunday afternoon.

Bohol Provincial Police Office spokesman Lieutenant Col. Joseph Berondo on Tuesday said Calape police chief Major John Lynbert Yango surrendered at the BPPO headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy on Monday and was then turned over to the Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS).

Yango was placed under the custody of the TCPS pending the filing of a frustrated murder charge against him. The charge may be elevated to murder depending on the state of the victim, Reginald Digal, who was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The police chief has also turned over his service firearm to authorities.

“Dunay posibilidad na ma-inquest karon adlawa, depende na sa investigator sa Tagbilaran City kung unsa e-file. Wala man ma confirm pa na namatay so diri ra na sa frustrated murder or homicide, depende nana sa ma gather na evidence na ma gather,” said Berondo.

Based on the initial investigation of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, Digal was shot while riding pillion on a motorcycle along the JA Clarin-Corella Road in Barangay San Isidro in Tagbilaran City on Sunday afternoon.

The shooter was noted to have been riding a Toyata Avanza.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle David Degamon was able to take note of the Avanza’s plate number and reported it to the TCPS which was able to trace that the vehicle is owned by Yanga.

A closed-circuit television camera footage was also able to confirm that it was Yanga’s vehicle that was used during the incident.

“Ang nahimo natong lead adto is kadtong sakyanan nakitaan og plate number na temporary, pero mao toy conduction sticker. Di na puydi na duha ka sakayanan ma pareha og ingadto,” said Berondo.

The TCPS has yet to issue other details on the incident including the possible motive behind the shooting.

According to Berondo, Digal remained confined at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City and was still being treated for his injury.

Yanga has denied the allegations.

Although he admitted he was in Tagbilaran City, he said he was with his wife and child at the time Digal was shot.

“Ingon siya na imposibli na siya ang nagbuhat kay naa iyang asawa ug bata mao na iyang version…wa niya gihimakak na naa siya syudad nianang adlawa,” said Berondo.

Berondo added that BPPO chief Col. Osmundo Salibo has expressed dismay over the incident but noted that the police will remain impartial in handling the case.

“Naluoy siya kat iyaha baya pud ng taw pero mao lagi pud kay hangtud na di nato mapamatud-an na mao gyuy nipusil considered pa siya na innocent,” said Berondo. (A. Doydora)

