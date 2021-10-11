1 dead in motorcycle-bus collision in Maribojoc











A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into an incoming bus along a national highway in Maribojoc town on Saturday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Emerson Isidro of the Maribojoc Police Station said the fatality, Ryan Duetes of Mabini town was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Emerson, Duetes was heading towards Tagbilaran City when he crossed into the opposite lane along a curved part of the road and collided head on with the bus owned by the Southern Star Bus Transit Co.

“Ag motor, naa may likuon gamay, kusog ang dagan unya nakakawat gyud siya og gamayng lugar sa dalan sa Ceres bus…ni kawat siya gamay sa linya mao dretso siya sampak didto sa bus,” said Emerson.

In a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the motorcycle was seen speeding while the bus was travelling below the speed limit.

Emerson said the bus was able to fully stop after hitting the motorcycle.

“Ang Ceres bus dili kaayo kusog ang dagan, makita man sad sa CCTV murag ang dagan siguro adto naa ra sa 50 unya naka hunong ra dayon,” Emerson said.

“Ang motor kusog kaayo’g dagan, ni bangga diri sa driver’s side sa Ceres unya nabangga iyang ulo sa windshield, wala pud siyay helmet,” he added.

Based on the police’s probe, Duetes came from a drinking spree prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, the bus’s driver identified as Jonathan Badilla was taken into police custody after the incident but was released on Sunday after his camp reached an amicable settlement with Duetes’ family. (A. Doydora)