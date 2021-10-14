Tagbilaran LGU to hold walk-in vaccinations for non-residents at schools, malls











The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all Boholanos including those who are not residents of the city to help hasten the province’s efforts to achieve herd immunity.

According to Mayor Baba Yap, the vaccination campaign which accepts walk-in jab recipients was launched Thursday at the Bool Elementary School, City Central School, Booy covered court and Tagbilaran City College.

The inoculation will be held at the four sites until Friday and will also be conducted at the BQ Mall, Alturas Mall and Island City Mall on October 18, 21 and 22.

“Kani open ni siya sa tanan basta kay Boholano ta or gusto to ug willing ta magpabakuna…magdala lang to og any ID para basehan sa vaccination card,” Yap said.

The mayor urged all eligible Boholanos to avail of the free vaccination.

He said the initiative was launched as Tagbilaran nears completion in its vaccination of the city’s target population at 80 percent.

“Gi imbitar nato ang mga taga Bohol na puydi na sila magpabakuna dinhi sa Tagbilaran City bisan pa og di ta lumulupyo, bisan og wa ta magtrabaho dinhi tungod kay nahuman-human na man gyud ta og bakuna sa atoang target population sa Tagbilaran,” Yap said.

The mayor added that those who have not received the jabs were those who are still hesitant to get inoculated.

He however assured that the city continued to implement its information drive to assure residents that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and its benefits outweigh the risks.

According to Yap, Tagbilaran’s high vaccination rate has contributed to the steady decrease in the city’s number of active COVID-19 cases.

He said the number of daily ongoing infections dropped from an average of above 300 in the previous month to around 120 this week. (A. Doydora)