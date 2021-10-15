Canadian man, 36, dies of electrocution in Sagbayan











A 36-year-old Canadian national died after he was electrocuted by a hanging live wire outside his home in Sagbayan town on Wednesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Albert Añabieza of the Sagbayan Police Station said the fatality, Daryl James Verduyn, was found by emergency responders still holding on to the wire when they arrived.

“Iyang gi hilam gyud siguro kay naghawid pa man siya sa kurinti pagkita sa mga first responders, wa kabuhi sa live wire,” said Añabieza.

Verduyn was still rushed to the town’s Rural Health Unit but was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Añabieza, Verduyn was trying to fix his pumping unit, as his house lost water supply, when he saw the faulty electricity wire.

Añabieza added that the wire was damaged after it was hit by a tree branch.

“Naay ground sa kuryente maoy naigo sa naputol na sanga sa gmelina didto kaigo, wa siguro kabantay tong foreigner na grounded to,” he said.

Authorities believed the tree branch broke off due to strong winds that hit the night prior to the incident. (AD)