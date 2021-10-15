adplus-dvertising
Canadian man, 36, dies of electrocution in Sagbayan

Canadian man, 36, dies of electrocution in Sagbayan

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Canadian man, 36, dies of electrocution in Sagbayan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 36-year-old Canadian national died after he was electrocuted by a hanging live wire outside his home in Sagbayan town on Wednesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Albert Añabieza of the Sagbayan Police Station said the fatality, Daryl James Verduyn, was found by emergency responders still holding on to the wire when they arrived.

“Iyang gi hilam gyud siguro kay naghawid pa man siya sa kurinti pagkita sa mga first responders, wa kabuhi sa live wire,” said Añabieza.

Verduyn was still rushed to the town’s Rural Health Unit but was declared dead on arrival.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Añabieza, Verduyn was trying to fix his pumping unit, as his house lost water supply, when he saw the faulty electricity wire.

Añabieza added that the wire was damaged after it was hit by a tree branch.

“Naay ground sa kuryente maoy naigo sa naputol na sanga sa gmelina didto kaigo, wa siguro kabantay tong foreigner na grounded to,” he said.

Authorities believed the tree branch broke off due to strong winds that hit the night prior to the incident. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead in motorcycle-bus collision in Maribojoc

A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into an incoming bus along a national highway in Maribojoc town on…

Barangay captain, wife, daughter rescued in Loay waters after boat capsized

A barangay captain, his wife and daughter were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after their fishing boat capsized…

2 girls hurt after hit by Antequera LGU ambulance in Batuan

Two girls, both aged 16, were severely injured after they were accidentally rammed by an ambulance along a provincial road…

Man found dead in Guindulman rice field

A 42-year-old man believed to have been suffering from a mental condition was found dead beside a secluded rice paddy…

20-year-old perishes after motorcycle hits trailer truck in Loay

A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit the rear end of a trailer truck which was transporting cement along…

New Zealander dies in Jagna road mishap

A 57-year-old New Zealander died following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national highway in Jagna town. Staff…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply