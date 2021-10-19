adplus-dvertising
Farmer survives ambush in Catigbian

2 hours ago
A 49-year-old farmer landed in the hospital after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman near his house in Catigbian town on Monday afternoon.

Victim Teofemo Leorente, a resident of Barangay Cambalian, was walking roadside when he was ambushed by the lone shooter who was hiding in the bushes, said Master Sgt. Ruel Duetes of the Catigbian Police Station.

“Gikalitan ra ni, gatago sa kasagbutan…galakaw ni siya mura’g gi ambush style ba, gi atangan,” said Duetes.

The Leorente who sustained gunshot wounds in his stomach and arm was still able to run and escape from the gunman.

The victim’s relatives then rushed him to a hospital in Catigbian but was later referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he continued to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators were still facing a blank wall as to the motive behind the gun attack and identity of the shooter.

According to Duetes, the victim claimed that he had also unaware of any possible reason behind the attempt on his life.

“Matud pa niya wa pud siya mahibawo og unsay motibo mao na kami kamulo pang gather og information with regards ani kay para ra pud namo dili ra namo isirado anang iyahang claim na wa siya kahibaw,” said Duetes. (A. Doydora)

