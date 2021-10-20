Over 3,000 children sign up for Tagbilaran COVID-19 vaccination drive











Over 3,000 children aged 12 to 17 have registered for the Tagbilaran City local government unit’s (LGU) COVID-19 vaccination drive as the country shifts to a new phase in its inoculation campaign—the vaccination of minors, particularly teenagers.

According to City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Ruben Culpa, they are ready to commence the vaccination of children but are still awaiting the go-signal from the Department of Health.

The DOH is still prioritizing the inoculation of children with comorbidities in the National Capital Region (NCR) before expanding the initiative nationwide.

”Ang pilot area sa DOH is NCR pa una unya ang NCR ilang guidelines didto mura’g mo dung sa sila una sa hospitals kadtong mga admitted siguro, mga A3 category, admitted in the hospitals, kadtong naay comorbidities,” said Culpa.

The CHO coordinated with DOH Bohol regarding the vaccination for minors but the agency has also yet to get guidelines from its higher offices.

“Siguro magpaabot pa ta kay ang DOH region kay nagpaabot pud sila, basin og maapil pud ta as next target na priority area,” he added.

Meanwhile, vaccines have already been allocated for the inoculation for minors.

The jabs set aside for the initiative are those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which are the only brands so far that have been approved for the vaccination of children.

Culpa said registration for those in the 12-to-17 bracket is still ongoing through the “Asenso Pa More” Facebook page. (R. Tutas)