Tagbilaran adds to Paymaya as online payment option

Aside from DBP, Land Bank, and GCASH, the City Treasurer is now accepting payments through PayMaya. City Treasurer Mary Christine Bitoy proudly shared this new feat. Bitoy said that payments for water, business and real property taxes are now accepted in various online channels.

Furthermore, the City Accounting Office also launched the Tracking Assistant Gateway or TAG. It is a software application that enables all the offices in the City Hall to track the progress of their claims online. There is no need to go to the City Accounting Office and discuss the status of the claims since all the details are already posted in the system. The IT department who made the program installed TAG in all the offices in the City Hall.

The system is assigned to a focal person who is responsible to manage the application. The TAG installed in a certain office cannot be accessed by other offices. It is exclusive and password-protected. The General Services Office (GSO) also followed suit and launched the e-procurement. It is a 24/7 system that automates the preparation of the Purchase Request (PRs) for goods and it allows easy tracking of the progress of PRs. All PRs will be filed and created online by the designated Supply Officer of the different departments and offices. The offices through their Supply Officer can follow up the status of their PRs online. The PRs will then be reviewed, printed and processed by the CGSO.

Then last June 2020, the Information Technology Department of the City Government was also tasked to come up with a contactless platform for the application of business permits. The IT established a link in the website where the e-permitting platform was placed. The clients need not go to the City Hall to apply or renew their business permits. First step is to click the link of the e-BPLP in the official website of the City Government of Tagbilaran and fill out the online form.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) evaluates, validates, and assess the application. Notifications will then be sent through email or SMS message whether the application has deficiencies or is approved. It is hoped these online methods could still generate the much-needed revenues for the City Government despite the limited face-to-face transactions.