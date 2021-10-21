Baba shoots down rumored congressional bid anew











Last-term Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Wednesday again denied rumors that he will be running for higher office particularly as representative of the first district.

Yap in a live interview over station dyRD said he will stand by his earlier pronouncement that he will be taking a break from politics after his ninth year as mayor of the province’s lone city.

According to Yap, he will be supporting the candidacy of his wife, Jane, who is running to take over his post as chief executive.

“Di ta mo dagan anhi ra ta sa Tagbilaran City mo suporta sa Team Asenso Pa More,” said Yap.

Baba was earlier projected to run against First District Rep. Edgar Chatto but the mayor did not submit a certificate of candidacy during the allotted period of October 1 to 8 for the filing.

After the filing period, the mayor was again rumored to substitute Fabio Ontong, Jr. who filed his COC as an aspiring congressman of the first district.

Ontong is the nephew of Tagbilaran City administrator Cathy Ontong-Toremocha.

“Sukad pa gyud sa pagsugod ni ingon na man ta na di ta mo dagan, naay mga chismischismis na mo sub ta di gyud na tinuod,” Baba said.

Both Baba and Chatto belong under the Padayon Bol-anon coalition but speculations that the mayor was going to run against the veteran lawmaker were fueled by the mayoral candidacy of Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, who is Chatto’s brother-in-law.

Speculations on Baba’s projected bid against Chatto died down when Padayon Bol-anon officially threw its support behind Jane instead of Veloso who supposed to also be under the same coalition.

Baba, during the same interview with dyRD, said that he will be supporting the Padayon Bol-anon slate including Governor Art Yap, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos and Chatto. (A. Doydora)