Drug offender lands nabbed in Sagbayan after probation denied











Less than five months after he was released from jail through a plea deal, a drug offender was again arrested by police in Sagbayan after a court belatedly found out that he was no longer qualified for probation.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group led by Corporal Jason Jamoner collared Joel Torrejos Alfajando, 35, at his residence in Barangay San Agustin, Sagbayan at past 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The apprehending officers were armed with an arrest warrant for Alfajando who has been ordered by Judge Josephus Baterna, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 49 in Tagbilaran City, to continue serving his full sentence.

Alfajando who was initially accused of violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 pleaded guilty to a lesser offense as part of the plea bargaining agreement.

He was released from jail in May, 2021.

However, Jamoner said the court later found out that Alfajando was no longer eligible for probation.

“Gi-deny man ang iyang application sa probation mao ng sentencing siya iyang pagkakonbikto,” said Jamoner.

The police officer added that Jamoner had already underwent probation in 2019 after he was convicted of cattle rustling but the court handling his drug case was initially unaware of this.

“Ang plea bargaining pwede maka usob pero kaning probation kaisa ra ka pwede. Unya wa siya mo saba sa korte na nakaprobation na diay siya daan,” he said. “Nahibal-an man sa korte na naka probation na diay siya sa ni-aging kaso mao gipagawasan siya’g warrant para e-serve ang iyang sentence sa iyang kaso sa drugs,” said Jamoner.

Alfajando was detained at the Sagbayan Police Station lock-up jail pending the issuance of a commitment order. (A. Doydora)