Father lands in jail after hitting daughter with wood in Talibon

A 66-year-old man on Tuesday night landed in jail after he struck his daughter with a piece of wood inside their home in Talibon, police said.

The suspect identified as Rogelio Torrejas allegedly hit his daughter Winda Fuentes, 31, after both figured in a heated argument, said Corporal Peter Fuentes of the Talibon Police Station.

Winda confronted Torrejas after he allegedly scolded her son leading to a verbal tussle.

Torrejas then allegedly hit her leg leaving bruises.

“Ang anak aning babaye gikasab-an sa iyang amahan, bali apo sa suspek, mao nasuko ning inahan. Nasuko ning inahan unya ag amahan niya nasuko pud kay nganong laban laban,” said Peter.

Winda immediately reported the incident to the police who in turn arrested Torrejas.

Torrejas was detained overnight and was released on Wednesday.

No charges were filed as Torrejas vowed in writing before a lawyer not to hurt his daughter again.

“Gipasaylo ra sa biktima unya ni pirma pud siya’g undertaking, naay affidavit gi execute unya gipa pirmahan og abogado,” Peter said. (A. Doydora)

