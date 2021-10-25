Man dies after getting struck by lightning in Tagbilaran











A 47-year-old man died while spear fishing after he was struck by lightning in waters off “Talisay Beach” in Tagbilaran City.

Staff Sgt. Max Dexter Baculot of the Tagbilaran City Police Station said a fisherman identified as Artemio Tapurok found the lifeless body of Feliciano Cagoco, a resident of Barangay Ubajan in the city on Friday last week.

“Kaning Artemio na lantawan niya sa layo pa unya ilang giduol, na confirm gyud nila na mura’g wa nay kinabuhi mao nanawag sila og Bantay Dagat,” said Baculot.

Cagoco was found on his banca and had burns across his body indicating that he was hit by lightning.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was also a hole in Cagoco’s boat which was also believed to have been caused by the lightning.

“Nanaga siya unya adtong time naay mga liti liti unya diha siya burns matod sa atong mga medics unya kidlat ang kinaingnan…nasunog daw kuno pud iyang sinina,” said Baculot.

Tapurok immediately alerted the authorities who deployed personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who brought Cagoco’s body back to shore.

However, emergency responders declared Cagoco dead on the spot. (A. Doydora)