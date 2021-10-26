29-year-old man shot dead in San Miguel











A 29-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in San Miguel town by a still unidentified gunman, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Romel Empes of the San Miguel Police Station, victim Junrey Amadar, a farmer, had just finished eating dinner when he went out of the house to talk to his wife on the phone.

The assailant then shot Amadar multiple times at the doorstep of his house which is located in the middle of a rice paddy in Barangay Corazon.

He sustained gunshot wounds in his chin and right armpit.

“Wa nay daghan storya, wa may nakadungog gyud na diha pay nag storya,” said Empes.

Amadar’s 10-year-old son quickly went out of the house to check after hearing gunshots and saw his father sprawled on the ground.

The victim was still rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Pag human og buto iyang anak nagpatabang sa silingan unya gitabangan gi da sa hospital og ambulansya,” he said.

Authorities found a single .45 caliber slug at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, investigators were still looking into possible motives behind the fatal shooting.

“Pagkakaron amo pa ng e-establish kay naa man pud siyay gikabangi sa mura’g uyab-uyab pero dugay na pud kaayo di pa pud mi katumbok og mao bay rason,” said Empes.

He added that they are also following up on other leads including a conflict that the victim was involved in back in 2019. (A. Doydora)