adplus-dvertising
Entry protocols enforced for Bohol’s safety, not to hassle travelers: BIATF

Entry protocols enforced for Bohol’s safety, not to hassle travelers: BIATF

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Entry protocols enforced for Bohol’s safety, not to hassle travelers: BIATF

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Entry protocols set by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) are intended to keep the province safe and to curb the spread of COVID-19, not to inconvenience travelers, an official said amid widespread criticism against the province’s requirement of a national vaccination certificate from individuals entering the island instead of a local government unit (LGU)-issued vaccination card which is easier to acquire.

“All the moves of the BIATF are not to delay or pressure atong mga kaigsuonan. Gitan-aw nato na ang entry requirements are legitimate mao ra na ang purpose ug intention which is to protect the Boholanos,” said BIATF disaster cluster head Anthony Damalerio in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday.

According to Damalerio, the requirement of the vaccination certificate which can be acquired by applying through the Department of Health’s (DOH) website was enforced to counter the use of “fake” vaccination cards.

He said the vaccination certificate, unlike the vaccination card, could not be forged as this has a unique QR code which can easily be authenticated using an online app.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, Executive Order 52 which was issued by Governor Art Yap last week was met with heavy criticism due to the lack of updates on the DOH website (vaxcert.doh.gov.ph) which was also still on pilot launch and designed to cater to international travelers.

On Sunday, Yap issued EO 52-A amending his first directive and allowing persons with vaccination cards issued in Bohol to just present these instead of the vaccination certificate.

Under the EO, which will only be in effect until November 30, 2021, those who were vaccinated outside of Bohol would still need to secure a vaccination certificate from the DOH or undergo RT-PCR testing

The new policy was still met with criticisms particularly from Boholanos who were vaccinated in localities outside of the province.

“For every program, duna man gyuy mga reactions dunay objections. But knowing we are in a pandemic, unya long term maning pandemic, wa man ta mahibaw og kanusa pa ni mahuman, we will just have to adjust,” Damalerio said.

“Dunay mga objections, dunay mga posts sa social media mangayo lang ta sa inyong pasensya kita man tanan apektado ani, og pwede pa lang sayonon nato ang pag biyahe mas maayo but we have to adjust knowing na naay pandemic which might be here for a long time,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on experience

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Damalerio, the stringent policy on proof of vaccination was pushed due to the province’s experience with the requirement of RT-PCR testing in which results were being forged.

Damalerio said they were able to detect 500 fake RT-PCR results since the mandatory testing was enforced last year.

“Mangayo lang ta og pagsabot sa atong kaigsuonan. Wa man ta ingon na magpeke sila sa ilang mga bakuna cards but then again adunay records na duna gyuy atyong mga kaigsuonan na nagattempt gyud og sud pag gamit og fake PCR test results,” said Damalerio. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

29-year-old man shot dead in San Miguel

A 29-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in San Miguel town by a still unidentified gunman, police said.…

Aussie envoy bares P3-billion pandemic fund

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson…

Telecom sales agent falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

A telecom sales agent who was allegedly caught in the act of selling illegal drugs was arrested by Philippine Drug…

Call to the government officials: respect press freedom in word and in deed

The Bohol Tri-Media Association (BTMA), a closely organized major print and broadcast media outfits, is saddened to know that a…

Drug offender nabbed in Sagbayan after probation denied

Less than five months after he was released from jail through a plea deal, a drug offender was again arrested…

Tagbilaran adds to Paymaya as online payment option

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Aside from DBP, Land Bank, and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply