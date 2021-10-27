4-year-old boy hurt in hit-and-run incident in Albur











A four-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Alburquerque town on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim who was crossing the national highway was hit by a motorcycle which was headed towards Loay town at around 4 p.m., said Master Sgt. Rey Basco of the Alburquerque Police Station.

“Kadto kunong bataa, storya sa mga lumolupyo didto na gibuyag na nila kay sige’g labang labang anang kalsada mao to timingan nilabay ning motor napunggitan to siya,” Basco said.

Based on a closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by the police, the motorcycle had two men on board.

The driver partially lost control of the vehicle following impact but immediately sped away after regaining balance.

Meanwhile, the boy was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to Basco, the boy only sustained minor injuries but was still subjected to a CT scan.

“Luwas ra ang bata, based sa CT scan kalooy sa Diyos wala may nakit-an,” said Basco.

Alburquerque police chief Lt. Jasper Reyes said he will invite the victim’s parents to question them on how the boy reached the highway.

According to Reyes, the boy’s house was not that close to the highway.

“Akong ipatawag ang parents sa bata kay layo-layo ra man ilang balay sa area, mangutana ta giunsa pag abot anang four years old s a highway,” said Reyes. (A. Doydora)