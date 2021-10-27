More than half of Tagbilaran’s 104k residents fully vaxxed











More than half of Tagbilaran City’s total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a health official said, indicating that the city is nearing herd immunity.

According to City Health Office spokesperson Ruben Culpa, 56,688 individuals, or 54.51 percent of the city’s 104,976 residents, have received full doses of the vaccine against the dreaded respiratory disease as of October 23.

“In terms sa herd immunity nato which is 70 percent naa na ta sa 82.62 percent which is ang goal gyud nato sa syudad sa Tagbilaran makabakuna ta og 68,612 so naa pay more or less nahibilin na 12,000,” said Culpa in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday.

Herd immunity is achieved by vaccinating 70 percent of the population. However, the national government recently raised its goal to vaccinate 90 percent of the total population.

Culpa expressed confidence that the city will hit 70 percent before the year ends.

The health official said they are also still awaiting the go-signal from the health department to start vaccinating the general population of the 12 to 17 age bracket.

“Dako-dako pud ni og ikatampo kay between three to six percent sa population ni na bracket,” Culpa said.

Also on Tuesday, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap announced that the city will start with the vaccination of children in the age bracket but only those with comorbidities.

The inoculation drive will be held at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, Tagbilaran also launch a three-day, walk-in vaccination campaign held at three malls in the city for both residents and non-residents.

According to Culpa, they were able to vaccinate more than 5,000 individuals during the inoculation drive on October 18, 21 and 22.

The LGU is planning to conduct another round of walk-in vaccinations soon.

“It was well received sa mga katawhan, hopefully mura’g si Mayor Baba mo schedule pa ani sunod but as to when nagpaabot pa mi kanus-a,” said Culpa. (R. Tutas)