Pump boy arrested in Dauis for raping 13-year-old girl

15 mins ago
A 20-year-old gasoline station pump boy was arrested by police in Dauis on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

John Cris Cosap, a native of Tubigon tow, was collared by operatives of the Philippine National Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Visayas Field Unit outside his temporary residence in Barangay Songculan, Dauis, Corporal Jayson Jamoner, the arresting team’s leader said.

Cosap was apprehended by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Leo Moises, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City, and dated October 26, 2021.

According to Jamoner, Cosap has been accused of raping the girl when she was alone at her home in Barangay Ilihan, Tubigon in June, 2021.

Meanwhile, Cosap claimed that the victim was his girlfriend and that they had consensual intercourse.

“Ang iyahang storya is uyab daw sila, mura’g ang ginikanan maoy ni-file og kaso ani kay minor man,” said Jamoner.

Cosap was allegedly spotted by a neighbor of the victim as he exited their home.

The witness then reported the incident to the girl’s parents who in turn alerted the authorities.

“Mura’g dihay nakakita na silingan na nigawas ang lalaki sa ilang bay mao to gisuta sa ginikanan ang anak mao tong nitug-an mao to ni file og kaso,” said Jamoner.

Cosap then allegedly fled Tubigon and relocated in Dauis where he was employed as a gasoline station pump boy.

The suspect has been placed under the custody of the Dauis Police Station.

No bail was set for his temporary liberty as rape is a non-bailable offense.

