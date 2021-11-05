Businessman shot dead in Ubay

adplus-dvertising
4 hours ago
A 39-year-old businessman was gunned down while riding a tricycle with his wife by a still unidentified gunman in Ubay town on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Corporal Randy Tuyor of the Ubay Police Station, victim Pedro Rizalda was travelling from his piggery in Sitio Ilaya when the gunman who was riding as passenger on a motorcycle shot him.

Rizalda sustained gunshot wounds from a .45 caliber pistol in his left ribs and arm, while his wife who was driving the tricycle was unscathed.

“Pagpauli nila pag-abot didto sa nahitabuan dihay duha ka taw na nagsakay sa usa ka motor na mitapad nila dayon gipusil,” said Tuyor.

A rescue team rushed Rizalda to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem fled towards the central district of Ubay.

Tuyor said they were looking into multiple possible motives behind Rizalda’s murder including a feud against another family.

They have also started to investigate a person of interest but did not divulge the identity so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

“Base sa among imbestigasayon mura’g naay kalabutan ni kadtong igsuon gipatay pud, mura’g away ni sa pamilya,” he said.

Tutor added that the victim and his late brother who was also previously shot dead were known to figure in fights when drunk.

The victim was also previously arrested for killing another man but charges were dropped after he and the victim’s family had an out-of-court settlement. (A. Doydora)

