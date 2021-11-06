adplus-dvertising
67-year-old hurt after stabbed with fishing spear in Alicia

67-year-old hurt after stabbed with fishing spear in Alicia

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

67-year-old hurt after stabbed with fishing spear in Alicia

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 67-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was stabbed with a fishing spear by his neighbor during a drunken confrontation in Alicia town on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Senior Master Sgt. Constantine Polinar said victim Teofilo Libres was in a drinking session with suspect Saturnino Platino, 46, in Barangay Cambaol, Alicia when both figured in a heated argument.

A confrontation ensued in which Libres armed himself with a bolo while Platino ran to his home to get his fishing spear.

“Paghuman nila og lalis niuli ning suspect ni kuha sa iyang sapang…mao ni gi dunggab different parts of the body matud sa report,” said Polinar.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Libres who sustained stab wounds in his chest and left arm was rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay.

Polinar said they were alerted of the incident at 5:50 p.m. and were able to arrest Platino at the scene of the crime.

Platino was detained at the Alicia Police Station and was charged with frustrated homicide.

Meanwhile, the victim remained at the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Businessman shot dead in Ubay

A 39-year-old businessman was gunned down while riding a tricycle with his wife by a still unidentified gunman in Ubay…

Pilar’s No.1 most wanted nabbed for raping 14-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old man who is Pilar town’s most wanted person was arrested by police for allegedly raping his own 14-year-old…

Ata Manobo man stabbed dead in busy Tagbilaran street

A 43-year-old Ata Manobo man was allegedly stabbed dead in front of his live-in partner and five of their children…

Woman in Tagbilaran riding-in-tandem shooting dies

Lorna Siete Casidsid who was shot along with her live-in partner by riding-in-tandem assailants in Tagbilaran City passed away on…

Pump boy arrested in Dauis for raping 13-year-old girl

A 20-year-old gasoline station pump boy was arrested by police in Dauis on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.…

Man stabbed by cousin in wedding in Pitogo

A man was stabbed dead by his bolo-wielding cousin during a wedding celebration in Barangay San Vicente, President Carlos P.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!