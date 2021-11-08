adplus-dvertising
'Pusher' falls in Antequera drug bust

18 hours ago
An alleged drug dealer was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Antequera town on Sunday night.

In a report, the Antequera police said their Drug Enforcement Unit collared Saturnino “Bado” Duterte, Jr., a resident of Barangay Villa Aurora in the town, during a buy-bust operation.

Duterte was allegedly seen peddling shabu in the nearby village of Can-umay prompting operatives to set up the drug sting.

Authorities said Duterte sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

The operatives the allegedly found in Duterte’s possession five more packets of suspected shabu.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P6,120.

Duterte was detained at the Antequera Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

