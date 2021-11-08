Van driver hurt in Dauis road mishap











A man landed in the hospital after the tourist van he was driving slammed into a barrier in the middle of a bridge in Dauis town at dawn on Sunday.

Corporal Hazel Guivencan of the Dauis Police Station said the van had just transported a guest in Tagbilaran City and was on its way back to Panglao when the incident happened.

The van’s driver, identified as Francisco Magallenes, was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical attention.

Based on the statement of one Lizel Tagisa, Magallanes’ coworker, the latter was distracted by a bright light from another vehicle at the opposite lane.

“Ang giingon sa driver naa siyay nasugatan na silaw, di siya ka sure sakyanan daw to basta kay silaw kaayo mao ni wave siya mao pag wave niya ni saka siya anang barrier mao to nabangga siya didto,” said Tagisa.

Meanwhile, Magallanes remained confirned at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City where continued to be treated for his injuries.

He was in stable condition but was suffering from possible bruised ribs, said Tagisa. (A. Doydora)