40-year-old man dies in electrocution that caused power outage in Trinidad











A 40-year-old man died in an electrocution incident which led to municipality-wide power outage in Trinidad town.

Master Sgt. Roel Lagura of the Trinidad Police Station said victim Jonatahan Caramihan was cutting tree branches in Barangay La Union when he accidentally hit a high-tension wire on Saturday afternoon.

“Iyahang giputol tong portion na na-contact sa high-tension wire wa niya mahuna-huna na kay wa man pud ga siga-siga wa pud siya maghuna-huna na live wire to, high voltage…pag suway niya og putol didto na nisugod og kurinti, ni buto na gyud,” said Lagura.

Caramihan was not immediately taken down from the area in which he was electrocuted as his companions and emergency responders were afraid of also getting electrocuted.

“Actually naa na ang mga police ug mga rescuer pero wa may mo tuga-tuga og kuha,” said Lagura.

Authorities had to contact the Bohol Electric Cooperative to shut down power first before they could take down Caramihan and rush him to the Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Lagura, power was shut off at around 1 p.m. causing a power outage in the entire town until around 4 p.m. (A. Doydora)