Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old











Various health units across Bohol led by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) will start on Wednesday the province-wide vaccination of those aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they have comorbidities.

According to PHO chief Dr. Yul Lopez, they will start accommodating those in the general pediatric population at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City while Municipal Health Offices will offer the vaccinations at gymnasiums and rural health units in the towns.

The Tagbilaran City local government unit launched its pediatric vaccinations last week.

Meanwhile, those with comorbidities will be required to have their inoculation at district hospitals as directed by the Department of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez said they will use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inoculate the children.

So far, the country’s drug regulators have granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to only the two vaccine brands for the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Ang gi allow para sa bata either Pfizer ug Moderna, naa man ta ana,” said Lopez.

The health official added that the vaccine recipients should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

They will need to present identification cards of both the parent and the child.

“Dapat ginikanan or guardian, naa gyuy kuyog na responsible person kay bata pa, wala pay buot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Magpalista nang mga mama sa mga bata sa ilang bata and then pagpalista nila, mo pirma sila og consent form,” said Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PHO has yet to get an estimate of how many children in the age group will be getting vaccinated but noted that they intend to accommodate all of those who are willing to get inoculated.

“Depende lang gyud sa 12 to 17 nga gusto, pero kita e-cater gyud tanan,” said Lopez. (R. Tutas)