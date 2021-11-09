adplus-dvertising
Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old

Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Various health units across Bohol led by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) will start on Wednesday the province-wide vaccination of those aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they have comorbidities.

According to PHO chief Dr. Yul Lopez, they will start accommodating those in the general pediatric population at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City while Municipal Health Offices will offer the vaccinations at gymnasiums and rural health units in the towns.

The Tagbilaran City local government unit launched its pediatric vaccinations last week.

Meanwhile, those with comorbidities will be required to have their inoculation at district hospitals as directed by the Department of Health.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lopez said they will use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inoculate the children.

So far, the country’s drug regulators have granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to only the two vaccine brands for the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Ang gi allow para sa bata either Pfizer ug Moderna, naa man ta ana,” said Lopez.

The health official added that the vaccine recipients should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

They will need to present identification cards of both the parent and the child.

“Dapat ginikanan or guardian, naa gyuy kuyog na responsible person kay bata pa, wala pay buot,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Magpalista nang mga mama sa mga bata sa ilang bata and then pagpalista nila, mo pirma sila og consent form,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The PHO has yet to get an estimate of how many children in the age group will be getting vaccinated but noted that they intend to accommodate all of those who are willing to get inoculated.

“Depende lang gyud sa 12 to 17 nga gusto, pero kita e-cater gyud tanan,” said Lopez. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

COVID-19 vaccination of children to start in Tagbilaran

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 who have comorbidities will start on Friday at…

More than half of Tagbilaran’s 104k residents fully vaxxed

More than half of Tagbilaran City’s total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a health official said, indicating that…

Over 3,000 children sign up for Tagbilaran COVID-19 vaccination drive

Over 3,000 children aged 12 to 17 have registered for the Tagbilaran City local government unit’s (LGU) COVID-19 vaccination drive…

Mental health care for REPA victims needed, says expert

Victims of the massive REPA Paluwagan investment scam that has duped over a thousand Boholanos of over P500 million need…

Tagbilaran LGU to hold walk-in vaccinations for non-residents at schools, malls

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all Boholanos including those who are…

3250 vials of Sputnik V 2 arrive in Bohol

Some 3,250 vials containing 7,040 doses of Sputnik V’s Component II, which have long been awaited by tourism workers who…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!