All TCJ detainees fully vaccinated vs COVID-19; BDJ awaits second dose











All persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Tagbilaran City Jail (TCJ) have been fully vaccinated while the larger Bohol District Jail (BDJ) neared completion in their inoculation of detainees.

TCJ spokesperson Jail Officer 2 Gina Sumampong said they fully vaccinated all 345 PDLs of the facility on October 27 using vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech.

The Chinese drugmaker’s COVID-19 jab requires two doses to achieve full vaccination.

All 32 personnel of the TCJ who are considered as frontliners have also been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease and were jabbed before the PDLs in June.

“Human na sila tanan og second dose last October 27 kay nagcoordinate mi sa local government unit unya gitaagan man mi tanan hasta personnel gitagaan og slots,” said Sumampong.

Sumampong noted they have not detected any COVID-19 infection within the jail facility since the pandemic broke out early last year.

The TCJ has been implementing tight health safety measures such the 21-day quarantine of new detainees.

“Lisod masudlan diri kay strict kaayo among protocol kay og naay bag-ong committal separate man gyud dayon, dili siya mo sulod dayon diri kay naa miy facility na intended for kanang mga gikan sa PNP,” she said.

Meanwhile, BDJ nurse JO1 Jovelyn Dinoy said 176 of the facility’s over 629 PDLs have been fully vaccinated as of October 25 but 21 of them have been released from detention leaving a total number of 155 detainees who have received the two full doses.

Some 457 have received their first dose and were set to get their second dose.

According to Dinoy, 17 PDLs have not received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Ao pa ning e-follow-up og okay ba ni e-go na bakanuhan kay uban ani kay mga mentally ill patients ug naa puy refusal ani pero basin madala ra pud og convince aron ma 100 percent jud ta,” said Dinoy.

Dinoy added that no COVID-19 infection has been recorded at the facility. (A. Doydora)