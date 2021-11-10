adplus-dvertising
GCGMH inaugurates new OB-Gyne ward

GCGMH inaugurates new OB-Gyne ward

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

GCGMH inaugurates new OB-Gyne ward

The Department of Health-run Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City inaugurated on Monday its new obstetrics and gynecology (OB-Gyne) ward.

According to GCGMH spokesperson Mark Sarigumba, the hospital led by its medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno held the blessing and soft opening for the new facility which houses an Intensive Maternal Unit and High-Risk Pregnancy Unit.

The OB-Gyne ward is located at the third floor of the GCGMH’s new five-story building.

It has 12 new fully air-conditioned rooms that can accommodate up to 70 patients.

“Gihinay-hinay na nato og transfer diri sa thru floor kay gipa-blessingan gyud daanan before ipang transfer atoang mga pasyente diri kay tua pa sila currently sa holding area na maoy gi-convert og maternity ward,” said Sarigumba.

The hospital’s pediatric ward at the fourth floor and OB complex at the second floor of the same building will also be fully operational by the end of the month.

The fourth floor will also house the intensive care unit for pediatric patients while the hospital’s auditorium will be located on the fifth floor.

“Naa diha tanan ang atong labor rooms, delivery rooms and OB na operating room so magsunod ra na sila—labor room naa sa second, sa third ang OB ward, unya ang fourth floor ang entire pediatric ward,” said Sarigumba.

Sarigumba added that the new hospital building was designed to to be spacious as part of efforts to adapt to the “new normal” in which physical distancing should be observed. (A. Doydora)

