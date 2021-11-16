adplus-dvertising
Man shot dead inside Valencia home; love triangle, land dispute eyed

14 hours ago
A 36-year-old man was shot dead while eating inside his home in Valencia town on Saturday last week, police said.

According to Patrolman Bernie Pamilon of the Valencia Police Station, the still unidentified gunman shot Arjay Modronero from a partially open window at the victim’s house which he shared with his live-in partner Rosalie Gamayon and their 18-year-old daughter.

He was shot once in his chest as he was eating in the kitchen while Gamayon was feeding their daughter, a person with disability, in the living room.

“Pagpusli ni duol pa ning victim ngadto kang Rosalie nangayo og tabang—nakaadungog pud si Rosalie sa buto—unya hinay-hinay kuno nawad-an og panimuot ning victim,” said Pamilon.

The assailant immediately fled the area after firing the single shot while Modronero was rushed to a hospital by Valencia emergency responders but the victim was declared dead on arrival.

Police found a single spent shell fired from a. 45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, investigators were looking at multiple angles behind the fatal attack including involvement in a love triangle and land dispute.

“Dagna mi’g gitan-aw kaning igsuon sa live-in, naa puy third party—mura’g naay nakaangay aning bayi—naay yuta. Nagsige pa mi og follow up,” said Pamilon.

Pamilon added that they were still conducting further investigation to identify the motive and suspect behind the murder. (A. Doydora)

