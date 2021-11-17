adplus-dvertising
Two fall in Dauis drug bust

Two fall in Dauis drug bust

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Two fall in Dauis drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
more

A 36-year-old woman and her alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives for alleged sale of shabu in Dauis town on Monday night.

In report, authorities said the PDEA agents along with Philippine National Police collared Gina Dano, a resident of Sevilla, and Jonas Julapong, 42, of Dauis, during a buy-bust operation.

The law enforcement agents spotted Dano as she sold shabu in Barangay Tabalong, Dauis prompting to set the sting operation.

Dano along with Julapong allegedly sold P1,000 worth of shabu to an undercover agent leading to their immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The operatives seized from both suspects 12 packets of suspected shabu.

According to authorities, the seized drugs weighed seven grams were estimated to be worth P47,600.

Both were placed under PDEA custody pending the filing of charges against them for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man shot dead inside Valencia home; love triangle, land dispute eyed

moreA 36-year-old man was shot dead while eating inside his home in Valencia town on Saturday last week, police said.…

28-year-old ‘dealer’ yields P374k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

morePolice on Saturday seized shabu worth P374,000 from a 28-year-old alleged drug dealer during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City.…

Man arrested after caught in the act of raping 12-year-old in Clarin

morePolice on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man who was allegedly caught in the act of raping a 12-year-old girl by…

‘Top’ REPA admin nabbed in Tagbilaran over bouncing checks

moreAn alleged administrator who was among those on top of the hierarchy of the infamous REPA investment scam, which is…

Batuan’s 6th most wanted nabbed for raping girlfriend

moreThe sixth most wanted person in the town of Batuan who has been accused of raping his girlfriend was arrested…

Highway robbery suspect nabbed in Carmen

morePolice on Tuesday arrested in Carmen a 26-year-old man wanted for highway robbery which was allegedly carried out last month…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply