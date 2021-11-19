Boholana ranks 1st in Agriculturist Licensure Examination

Boholana ranks 1st in Agriculturist Licensure Examination

A Boholana emerged as the topnotcher of the November 2021 Agriculturist Licensure Examination while two others from the province also were among the exam’s top 10 performers, based on the announcement made by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday.

Ella Hazel Barbarona Estrada from Cansubayon, Loon and graduate of the Visayas State University (VSU) in Baybay City, Leyte topped the exam with a rating of 86 percent.

Estrada, the niece of Judge Raul Barbarona, was among the 1,172 who passed the examination which was taken by 3,927 students from across the country.

Meanwhile, John Carlos Daga of Sevilla with a rating of 85.33 percent and Kathleen Auxtero of Dauis with a rating of 84.67 percent ranked second and seventh, respectively.

Both Auextero and Daga were classmates of Estrada at VSU.

The exams were administered by the Board of Agriculture.

These were held in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga earlier this month. (rt)

