Bohol malls, restos can refuse entry of unvaccinated persons

By December 1, 2021, malls and department stores, restaurants and other private establishments may refuse entry and deny service to individuals who remain to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated despite being eligible for vaccination.

Citing section C of the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 148-B, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap issued Executive Order No. 56, series of 2021, which implements the NIATF Resolution, in an attempt to ramp up vaccination.

The said resolution said public and private establishments may accommodate only fully vaccinated individuals.

This too, as the National immunization against coronavirus disease (COVID) has been opened to the general public as provided under NIATF Resolution No. 141, series of 2021 and the NIATF approved vaccination strategy for the Vaccine Rollout for the rest of the pediatric population, again pursuant to NIATF Resolution No. 146, series of 2021.

The resolution on which the governor based his Executive Order No. 56, talked about the whole of nation approach to encourage vaccination.

This is to mandate all establishments and employers in the public and private sector to require all eligible workers who are tasked to do on-site work to be vaccinated against COVID.

And because not all people can be vaccinated for some reason, those who wish to enter and be served despite being unvaccinated only need to present a medical clearance detailing such reasons for the inability to be vaccinated.

The said medical clearance must be signed by the municipal, city, or provincial health officer, or a birth certificate that could attest to the fact that the individual can not be vaccinated, would be sufficient and valid proof of ineligibility for vaccination, as to the EO.

Moreover, frontline and medical emergency services continue to be rendered to all, regardless of vaccination status, says the EO based on the NIATF resolution. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)