Bohol malls, restos can refuse entry of unvaccinated persons

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Bohol malls, restos can refuse entry of unvaccinated persons

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
more

NOTE: THIS STORT WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

By December 1, 2021, malls and department stores, restaurants and other private establishments may refuse entry and deny service to individuals who remain to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated despite being eligible for vaccination.

Citing section C of the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 148-B, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap issued Executive Order No. 56, series of 2021, which implements the NIATF Resolution, in an attempt to ramp up vaccination.

The said resolution said public and private establishments may accommodate only fully vaccinated individuals.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This too, as the National immunization against coronavirus disease (COVID)  has been opened to the general public as provided under NIATF Resolution No. 141, series of 2021 and the NIATF approved vaccination strategy for the Vaccine Rollout for the rest of the pediatric population, again pursuant to NIATF Resolution No. 146, series of 2021.

The resolution on which the governor based his Executive Order No. 56, talked about the whole of nation approach to encourage vaccination.

This is to mandate all establishments and employers in the public and private sector to require all eligible workers who are tasked to do on-site work to be vaccinated against COVID.

And because not all people can be vaccinated for some reason, those who wish to enter and be served despite being unvaccinated only need to present a medical clearance detailing such reasons for the inability to be vaccinated.

The said medical clearance must be signed by the municipal, city, or provincial health officer, or a birth certificate that could attest to the fact that the individual can not be vaccinated, would be sufficient and valid proof of ineligibility for vaccination, as to the EO.

Moreover, frontline and medical emergency services continue to be rendered to all, regardless of vaccination status, says the EO based on the NIATF resolution.  (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)   

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1.8 million people now fully vaxxed in Central Visayas

moreCEBU CITY – The Central Visayas region has registered at least 1.8 million fully vaccinated individuals which represent 33 percent of…

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol plunges to 88

moreThe number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has dipped below the 100 mark for the first time in over…

Tagbilaran CHO starts booster vaccination for frontliners

moreThe Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) started on Wednesday the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers and…

All TCJ detainees fully vaccinated vs COVID-19; BDJ awaits second dose

moreAll persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Tagbilaran City Jail (TCJ) have been fully vaccinated while the larger Bohol…

GCGMH inaugurates new OB-Gyne ward

moreThe Department of Health-run Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City inaugurated on Monday its new obstetrics and…

Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old

moreVarious health units across Bohol led by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) will start on Wednesday the province-wide vaccination of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply