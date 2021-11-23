71-year-old man killed, teen injured in two-motorcycle collision in Loon

9 hours ago
A 71-year-old man died while a teenager was injured in a two-motorcycle collision along a national road in Loon town at past 5 p.m. on Saturday last week.

Senior Master Sgt. Emerito Paulinio of the Loon Police Station said both men who were driving separate motorcycles were rushed to a hospital but the senior citizen identified as Adelo Saletrero was declared dead on arrival.

According to Paulinio, Saletrero had just crossed from a barangay road to a national road in Barangay Basak, Loon when he was hit from the side by Reno Ayuban, 18, of Alicia town.

Ayuban who was traversing the national road noticed Saletrero who had just made a turn.

Ayuban tried to dodge the elderly driver but was not able to do it soon enough to avoid him.  

“Nakakita siya [Ayuban] na hing gawas na si [Saletrero] ni aksyon ni siya og likay aron di maigo pero naabtan gyud,” said Paulinio.

The police officer believed that Ayuban was speeding during the incident based on the damages of both motorcycles.

“Sentro gyud ang pagkaigoa nalabay gyud ni si Saletrero,” said Paulinio.

Meanwhile, Reno has been transferred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

Authorities have yet to get updates on Reno’s condition. (A. Doydora)

