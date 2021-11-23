Man shot dead ‘execution style’ in Dauis

A 28-year-old man was killed in what authorities believed to have been an execution-style shooting in Dauis town early on Tuesday.

According to Corporal Allan Calcabin of the Dauis Police Station, the body of Roberto Briones was found roadside in Barangay Songculan, Dauis with a gunshot wound in the head and various parts of his body.

Based on witnesses’ statements, Briones who had on a pink helmet was seen riding a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. with two others but was on longer on the motorcycle when the suspects passed by the same route.

“Dihay nakakita na paglabay tulo sila kabuok identifiable ang biktima nato kay naghelmet og pink then kadtong nadungog na ang lima ka buto, ning balik sila sa ilang giagian duha nalang ang nagsakay,” said Calcabin.

Authorities believed that Briones was made to alight the motorcycle before he was shot repeatedly.

Based on the traces of blood found at the crime scene, the victim was also still able to run after he was initially shot before collapsing on a grassy portion at the side of the road.

“Dihay nakita na traces of blood sa kalsada na nagdugo diri, didto so makita gyud sa atong imbestigador na nakadagan gyud siya kay daghan og tulo-tulo og dugo,” said Calcabin.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators found at the crime scene spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol.

According to Calcabin, they are looking into the victim’s reported involvement in the drug trade as possible motive behind the fatal gun attack.

Staff Sgt. Gerwin Solite of the Alburquerque confirmed that Briones, who was a resident of the town before transferring to Tagbilaran City, had a standing arrest warrant for alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The warrant was issued in 2019 and since then the victim had been in hiding and was no longer seen in the town. (AD)